O'Darby, Matthew Grade

media release: Sunday, September 17 from 4-7 pm O’DARBY launches a monthly series of shows at the Harmony Bar (2201 Atwood Ave, Madison). The band (with traditional & original Irish Pub-style songs) plays every 3rd Sunday of the month from 4-7 pm. They’ll adjust the time according to the almighty Packers schedule!

O’DARBY will be joined each month by other Celtic musical groups who’ll do the  opening set, then join O’DARBY in closing each show. This month’s edition of O’Darby & Friends features singer/songwriter Matthew Grade. Let the Irish music flow!

O’DARBY is Ken Lonnquist, Doug Brown, Esperé Eckard-Lee & Pete Burns.

