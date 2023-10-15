O'Darby, The Sandhill Strangers

× Expand Greg Suitter O'Darby

media release: Sunday, September 17 from 4-7 pm O’DARBY launches a monthly series of shows at the Harmony Bar (2201 Atwood Ave, Madison). The band (with traditional & original Irish Pub-style songs) plays every 3rd Sunday of the month from 4-7 pm. They’ll adjust the time according to the almighty Packers schedule!

O’DARBY will be joined each month by other Celtic musical groups who’ll do the opening set, then join O’DARBY in closing each show. The Zimbobs will appear on Sept. 17, and The Sandhill Strangers on Oct. 15.

O’DARBY is Ken Lonnquist, Doug Brown, Esperé Eckard-Lee & Pete Burns.