O'Darby, Sean Michael Dargan

media release: O’DARBY (with traditional & original Irish Pub-style songs) plays every third Sunday of the month from 4-7 pm. They’ll adjust the time according to the almighty Packers schedule! $10 suggested donation.

O’DARBY will be joined each month by other Celtic musical groups who’ll do the opening set, then join O’DARBY in closing each show. And boy do they have great friends. This month will feature Sean Michael Dargan. Mr. Stylish and Tall himself!

O’DARBY is Ken Lonnquist, Doug Brown, Esperé Eckard-Lee & Pete Burns.