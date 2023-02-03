Sun Prairie Civic Theatre production, 7:30 pm on 2/3-4 & 10-11 and 2 pm, 2/12, Central Heights Middle School, Sun Prairie East High School. $20 ($15 ages 18 & under).

media release: When a divorced sportswriter (and slob) invites his recently divorced friend (who happens to be a neat freak) to be his roommate, the results are hilarious. Can the two learn to co-exist in one space, and perhaps more importantly, will poker nights ever be the same? This Tony-ward nominated play by Neil Simon is a classic comedy about friendship and learning to live with irreconcilable differences.

Director: Amber De Petro; Producers: Brooke Vechinski, Deb Lohr; Stage Manager: Frank Peot; Master Carpenter: Brian Goff; Scenic Arts: Crystal Gavin; Costume & Prop Design: Liv Goff; Lighting Design: To be announced; ​Sound Design: To be announced; Marketing: Mike Schuster; ​Program: Frank Peot; Front of House: Dan Presser; Tickets Chair: Brooke Vechinski

CAST: Oscar: Jim Ross; Felix: Dan Presser; Roy: Brian Mullen; Vinnie: Mike Schuster; Murray: Jackson Rosenberry; Speed: Kyle Ashley; Cecily: Meredith Altmann; Gwendolyn: Karina Lathrop

The Odd Couple is produced in arrangement with Samuel French, New York City, New York.