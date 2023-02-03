The Odd Couple

Central Heights Middle School, Sun Prairie 220 Kroncke Dr., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590

Sun Prairie Civic Theatre production, 7:30 pm on 2/3-4 & 10-11 and 2 pm, 2/12, Central Heights Middle School, Sun Prairie East High School. $20 ($15 ages 18 & under).

media release: When a divorced sportswriter (and slob) invites his recently divorced friend (who happens to be a neat freak) to be his roommate, the results are hilarious. Can the two learn to co-exist in one space, and perhaps more importantly, will poker nights ever be the same? This Tony-ward nominated play by Neil Simon is a classic comedy about friendship and learning to live with irreconcilable differences.

Director: Amber De Petro; Producers: Brooke Vechinski, Deb Lohr; Stage Manager: Frank Peot; Master Carpenter: Brian Goff; Scenic Arts: Crystal Gavin; Costume & Prop Design: Liv Goff; Lighting Design: To be announced; ​Sound Design: To be announced; Marketing: Mike Schuster; ​Program: Frank Peot; Front of House: Dan Presser; Tickets Chair: Brooke Vechinski

CAST: Oscar: Jim Ross; Felix: Dan Presser; Roy: Brian Mullen; Vinnie: Mike Schuster; Murray: Jackson Rosenberry; Speed: Kyle Ashley; Cecily: Meredith Altmann; Gwendolyn: Karina Lathrop

The Odd Couple is produced in arrangement with Samuel French, New York City, New York.

Info

Central Heights Middle School, Sun Prairie 220 Kroncke Dr., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
Theater & Dance
608-837-8217
Google Calendar - The Odd Couple - 2023-02-03 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Odd Couple - 2023-02-03 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Odd Couple - 2023-02-03 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Odd Couple - 2023-02-03 19:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - The Odd Couple - 2023-02-04 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Odd Couple - 2023-02-04 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Odd Couple - 2023-02-04 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Odd Couple - 2023-02-04 19:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - The Odd Couple - 2023-02-10 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Odd Couple - 2023-02-10 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Odd Couple - 2023-02-10 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Odd Couple - 2023-02-10 19:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - The Odd Couple - 2023-02-11 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Odd Couple - 2023-02-11 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Odd Couple - 2023-02-11 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Odd Couple - 2023-02-11 19:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - The Odd Couple - 2023-02-12 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Odd Couple - 2023-02-12 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Odd Couple - 2023-02-12 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Odd Couple - 2023-02-12 14:00:00 ical