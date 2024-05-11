media release: Welcome to the Oddfellows Tri-county Lodge #40, Odd Food Truck Fest & Craft Fair. Bring your friends, your family, and your appetite to Fireman’s Park, Saturday, May 11th, 2024. Come feast on great food from a variety of local food trucks, shop 'til you drop with the wonderful Craft Fair vendors, and let the Oddfellows quench your thirst in the Beer Garden! The festival will be open from 10am until 6pm.

Food trucks interested in joining the event please email Gary at gtcruiser@hotmail.com

Craft fair vendors interested in joining the event please email Trisha at cvfair22@gmail.com