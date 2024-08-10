Odonates! Dragonfly and Damselfly Ecology and Identification

press release: Dragonflies and damselflies (the insect order Odonata) are a fierce group of insects with interesting and easily observable behavior as well as highly variable coloration and habitat preferences.

Bob Honig, who has been observing odonates for several decades, will give a presentation in the Jungemann Barn at Goose Pond Sanctuary. Bob will discuss the life history and ecological importance of dragonflies and damselflies and introduce common species found in southern Wisconsin. Afterwards, we will make a short drive to Erstad Prairie, where we can walk down to the water and learn to identify the species we see. Please bring a sack lunch or snack; we will have time set aside to eat after the presentation.

Surveys conducted by volunteers and staff in 2020 and 2021 found a whopping 23 species of dragonflies and 13 species of damselflies at Goose Pond Sanctuary and Erstad Prairie/Schoeneberg Marsh! Close-focus binoculars and cameras will be useful tools to bring.

Questions? Contact Brenna Marsicek, bmarsicek@swibirds.org or 608-255-2473

FIELD TRIP LEADER: Bob and Maggie Honig, Mark Martin, and Jim Otto

ACCESSIBILITY FEATURES:

We will be walking on fairly level, mowed trails

WHEELCHAIR USE: Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance (SoWBA) has one electric-powered wheelchair available for anyone to use for free. You can learn more about it here, and request it in the form when you register.

Or, if you want to use a more rugged, all-terrain, outdoor wheelchair for this field trip, Access Ability Wisconsin offers them for free! To reserve a chair and trailer, visit their website.

APPROXIMATE DISTANCE: 1 miles

RSVP REQUIRED? Yes, participation is limited to 18 people.