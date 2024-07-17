media release: Sustain Dane is partnering with Odyssey Farm to host a farm tour on Wednesday July 17 from 6:00—7:30 PM at Odyssey Farm in Sun Prairie. We will focus on connecting sustainability enthusiasts and learning about Ryan Erisman's farm operations and how they strive for sustainability.

Join us at Odyssey Farm in Sun Prairie to see the integration of grass-fed beef, pastured pork, and feed crops all raised in rotations. We will discuss what different sustainable, regenerative, and organic practices may look like in practice and the opportunities for environmental benefits and public health.

We welcome those interested in engaging in conversation that weaves our understanding of nature into how we eat, work, and live.

Where: Odyssey Farm, 5586 County Hwy N, Sun Prairie, WI 53590

When: Wednesday, July 17 from 6:00—7:30 PM

What: networking and farm tour of Odyssey Farm

Schedule

6:00—6:30 PM Arrival and networking

6:30—7:30 PM Odyssey Farm tour

This event is free and open to the public. Capacity is limited due to parking restrictions. Please use Sun Prairie's park and ride to carpool if possible. The tour will be outdoors with uneven terrain, so please wear appropriate shoes. No pets allowed.