RSVP for Odyssey Project Open Classroom

media release: Many of our supporters say they would love to observe an Odyssey class. Here’s your chance! We will open up our classroom, both in person and online, on the evening of Wednesday, January 29, as our students engage in a lively discussion of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “Letter from a Birmingham Jail” and share some of their dreams, too. We have a limited number of spots for guests in the classroom (assuming there’s no blizzard!), but all can join us via Zoom.

Please register for this free opportunity. We will email registrants details and a link to King’s powerful letter, which includes the famous line, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”