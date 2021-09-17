media release: Sept. 17-Oct. 9.

A plague has descended on Thebes, and the citizens insist that King Oedipus do something to save them. The king sends his brother, Creon, to an oracle to determine how to lift the sickness in their city, and he comes back with an answer (although an oracle’s answer is seldom a simple thing): find the murderer of the previous King Laius, and when the killer is punished, the plague will lift. Oedipus sets out immediately to do so, and what he discovers spurs a reckoning that reverberates through the centuries. A Greek murder mystery that explores the many facets of human nature and relationships.

The cast for Oedipus includes Core Acting company member Gavin Lawrence in the title role. He will be joined by fellow core company members Jim DeVita and Marcus Truschinski and six other actors, including several APT favorites.

DeVita said, “This is an incredible cast, all actors who are tremendously skilled with language. And David Daniel has so much respect for this piece, and can really bring out the humanity in the story. It’s a really exciting project that we may not been able to do in a more typical season. But the pandemic has brought us back to the basics; to some basic human truths. And no genre is able to explore basic human truths like the Greeks.”

Oedipus contains adult language and content.