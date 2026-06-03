media release: After more than a decade of flying solo, Kelly Hunt, the poetic folksinger from Memphis, Tennessee, and Sara Morgan, the loud-mouthed country songwriter from McGehee, Arkansas, have takeN flight together. With harmonies that haunt, lyrics that hit, and a sound that soars, what began as a side project between buddies has morphed into one of the most dynamic duos to come out of Nashville in years. Classic Southern rock meets a savory blend of Country and Americana on their first co-written singles, “Wild Cotton” and “No Man’s Land.” Apart, they are Kelly Hunt and Sara Morgan. Together, they are Of a Feather.

$15 suggested donation. 5pm start time.