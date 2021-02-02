ONLINE: Of Neutrality: Science, Innovation and the Politics of Future

press release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program for the LACIS Lunchtime Lecture, Tuesdays at noon. The events will be virtual (on Zoom) for the 2020-21 school year, and are free and open to the public.

Presented by Vincenzo Pavone

About the presentation: We are used to thinking that technologies are neutral and that it all depends on how they are used. However, what if we need to think again? What if all technologies and innovations come with politics embedded? Through a thought-provoking review of the most cutting edge technologies in climate change, agro-biotechnology, and assisted reproduction techniques, this talk will guide you through how Science and Technologies Studies (STS) are contributing to current debates on the concepts (and politics) of neutrality, progress, and future in the field of science and innovation. Tomorrow, entering your lab may no longer be the same.

Co-sponsored by the Holtz Center for Science & Technology Studies