Off-Broadway Burlesque

media release: The Haus of Spanx Presents brings you a nerdy, flirty, and perhaps dirty showcase of just some of your ‘Broadway’ (or very off Broadway) favorites! This particular cast includes various performance artists bringing you comedic and kinky burlesque, sing-and-fling, and pole from Milwaukee, Madison, and even the Twin Cities! This event is for those that want to have a sexy night out or for those that are avid lovers of musicals with a fun burlesque twist.

Join us for a ONE NIGHT ONLY at Crucible in Madison, WI, fill with theatre nerd-centric performances! Doors open at 6:00p.m. Show at 7 p.m. $15 cover at the door, tipping encouraged. 21+ event.

Haus of Spanx Presents is proud to highlight entertainers of the evening: Amethyst Von Trollenberg, Azula Luzon, Vivian Lark, House of the Dammed, Jenni and Leo, PleZher, Sir Jin Cummings, Anita Spanx