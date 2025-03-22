media release: On Saturday, March 22 Metro Market Cottage Grove (6010 Cottage Grove Road, Madison) will be hosting an “Off the Hook” seafood event from 11A – 2P. The event is first of its kind at Metro Market Madison locations and an opportunity to connect shoppers with items available in-store that support local purveyors.

The in-store sampling event will feature items and recipe inspiration from a variety of local vendors including Rushing Waters (Smoked Salmon Salad), Superior Fresh (Salmon), Ma Baensch (Herring Salsa), Vita (Cold Smoked Salmon Pizza), and our Signature Krab & Shrimp Salads. Along with Bubb’r, Rondele Cheese with Potters Crackers and Yurrita Tuna.