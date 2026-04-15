× Expand Kalida Williams Photography LLC A close-up of Chastity Washington. Chastity Washington

media release: Come see five great, local standup comedians and help support local, independent journalism.

OFF THE RECORD: A Standup Comedy Fundraiser for The Badger Project

On Thursday, May 7, 2026, some of Wisconsin's best standup comedians will come together in support of The Badger Project and its independent journalism.

Grab the ticket that fits your budget to see performances by:

Chastity Washington (from BET, Just For Laughs, HBO Comedy Wings Winner)

Chris Calogero (A New York Times Comedian to Watch)

Dana Ehrmann (from the Milwaukee, Floodwater, and Great Spirits Comedy Festivals)

Elijah Holbrook (from the Milwaukee and Cleveland Comedy Festivals)

Hosted by Emily Winter (from The New Yorker, E!, Nickelodeon, and NPR).

BUT WAIT! A fundraiser wouldn't be fun without a light roast of The Badger Project's leader, Peter Cameron. You can submit an (anonymous) roast joke to our Emcee Emily at EMcWinter@gmail.com. She will choose a few to read between comedy sets. Don't be shy! We promise, he can take it. ;).

THE DETAILS

Date: Thursday, May 7

Time: Doors 6pm, Show 6:30pm.

Place: Roxxy Madison, 327 W. Gorham St., Madison, WI (a new bar in the ōLiv building on State Street)

Close Public Parking: 214 W. Gorham St at The Buckeye Lot. And parking on the street in metered spots is free after 6pm.

The Beneficiary: THE BADGER PROJECT, an independent, nonprofit newsroom that covers the powerful in Wisconsin, including politicians, their wealthy donors and law enforcement.

If you can't come but want to make a donation, you can do so at donate.thebadgerproject.org.