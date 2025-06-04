Offering Our Faith

media release: Every day we remember the extraordinary kindness of Venerable Geshe-la, our Root Guru and Founder of the New Kadampa Tradition, but on this auspicious day, with minds of rejoicing and gratitude, we will offer him our faith through using the special prayer Request to the Holy Spiritual Guide Venerable Geshe Kelsang Gyatso from his Faithful Disciples and collecting our Guru’s name mantra in a one-day retreat.

Schedule:

Retreat Session 1: 9-10:30am

Retreat Session 2: 11:30am-1pm

Retreat Session 3: 4-5:30pm

Offering to the Spiritual Guide: 6:30-8:30pm

You're welcome to join any or all of the sessions. All sessions are self-guided. The retreat session will use the sadhana, The Hundreds of Deities of the Joyful Land According to Highest Yoga Tantra and the special request prayer. Everyone welcome!

Cost: FREE