Offering Testimony as a Tool of Public Witness

media release:

Many of us have heard the School House Rock song “I’m Just a Bill”, but do we actually understand how a bill becomes a law? And do we understand there are ways that we can engage in the process, especially for local and state laws?

Join Rev. Breanna Illéné, director of ecumenical innovation and justice initiatives at the Wisconsin Council of Churches, on Tuesday, May 13 at 6:30 PM via Zoom to learn about advocacy and engaging in legislative hearings. We will discuss how a bill becomes a law at the state level and the process of engaging in public testimony, along with why it’s important that we, as people of faith show up.

This event is co-sponsored by Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee, MICAH, Wisconsin Council of Churches, Wisconsin Council of Rabbis, Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice and WISDOM.