Official Claire, Leah Brooke, Lexi Conwell

media release: ALL AGES. Masks are required at all times for audience members; performers can opt to unmask while performing but are required otherwise.

DOORS 7:00 / SHOW 7:30 / DONE BY 10:00 / Tickets $12

Official Claire is one of Chicago’s finest new songwriters. She works with calm confession, deep wit, and the detail of a poet– all on top of big, swaying hooks. She’s also a calm shredder of guitar– both gritty and delicate.

Claire grew up in the Chicagoland area. Her music caught the attention of former Wilco member LeRoy Bach. Bach is now a member of her live band, and a regular studio collaborator.

Official Claire's most recent studio offering, Midnight Dickbiter, features five remarkable new compositions. Claire played and engineered the majority of instruments. She’s joined by Bach and drummer Quin Kirchner (Ryler Walker, Wild Belle, Bill McKay).

Her live quartet features LeRoy Bach, as well as Brooks Hannon & Jake Keenum from Crisis Actress.

Midwestern singer-songwriter Leah Brooke is an indie producer/videographer for Lucky Tooth Records and an enigmatic performing artist bearing stripped-down, bare-bones electric guitar and soul-snatching vocals. Brooke often mixes electronic beats and soundscapes into her simple setup and likes to blend songs together into "the best mash-ups ever". Dark, bluesy, jazzy, pop-rock originals and a mix of irresistible covers delivered with a sprinkle of nerdy dry humor and a touch of awkward charismatic charm.

Lexi Conwell is a contemporary violinist, folk fiddler, and actor hailing from Red Lake Falls, Minnesota. With a love of storytelling and imagined worlds, Lexi’s music attempts to evoke feelings of adventure, mystery, and exploration. Heavily utilizing a looping pedal, Lexi’s original pieces weave interlocking harmonies with semi-improvised melodies built live with a single violin.

Accessibility notes: We have two steps to come in the front door, and one step in our back door. There are two steps into the second portion of our building to reach the bathroom. We have ramps we can put it place for anyone who needs them. Please let us know if we may assist you in accessing the space.

We have limited parking behind our building in a small lot.