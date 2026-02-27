Official Claire, Sofia Jade, Naalia

media release: Chicago singer-songwriter Official Claire combines laid-back indie rock with whispery folk, and her incisive, often witty lyrics sometimes make listening to her feel like pricking your finger on a hidden thorn on the stem of a beautiful flower. The five songs on the hilariously titled 2024 EP Midnight Dickbiter reveal an artist who’s just as comfortable recounting run-ins with the prying eyes of mediocre men under the fluorescent lights of a big-box retailer as she is confessing her hope for true love and connection. Claire will be performing this show in a duo with LeRoy Bach (Wilco, Five Style, Marvin Tate).