Official Strongman Games World Final

media release: The Official Strongman Games is a festival of strength that brings together nearly 400 of the top Strongman and Strongwoman athletes from over 35 countries. The athletes will be competing for the World’s Strongest title across multiple divisions.

Friday: 9:30am - 8:00pm

Saturday: 9:30am - 8:00pm

Sunday: 9:30am - 6:30pm

Fri, Dec 6

8:30am - Doors Open

9:30am - Opening Ceremony (All Athletes)

Masters 40+

10:00am - MBPC Monster Log Challenge

10:45am - Jocko Fuel Car Walk

Masters 50+

11:30am - MBPC Monster Log Challenge

12:08pm - Jocko Fuel Car Walk

Masters LW

12:45pm - MBPC Monster Log Challenge

1:23pm - Jocko Fuel Car Walk

64kg & 80kg

2:00pm - MBPC Monster Log Challenge

2:45pm - Jocko Fuel Car Walk

73kg & 90kg

3:30pm - MBPC Monster Log Challenge

4:15pm - Jocko Fuel Car Walk

82kg & 105kg

5:00pm - MBPC Monster Log Challenge

5:45pm - Jocko Fuel Car Walk

Open

6:30pm - MBPC Monster Log Challenge

7:15pm - Jocko Fuel Car Walk

Sat, Dec 7

8:30am - Doors Open

9:45am - Day 1 Recap Video

Masters 40+

10:00am - Axle Deadlift

10:45am - Sandbag Medley

Masters 50+

11:30am - Axle Deadlift

12:08pm - Sandbag Medley

MASTERS LW

12:45pm - Axle Deadlift

1:23pm - Sandbag Medley

64kg & 80kg

2:00pm - Axle Deadlift

2:45pm - Sandbag Medley

73kg & 90kg

3:30pm - Axle Deadlift

4:15pm - Sandbag Medley

82kg & 105kg

5:00pm - Axle Deadlift

5:45pm - Sandbag Medley

Open

6:30pm - Axle Deadlift

7:15pm - Sandbag Medley

Sun, Dec 8

8:30am - Doors Open

9:30am - Day 2 recap + Finals Intro Video

10:00am - 12:30PM - Depth Before Dishonor Sandbag Toss

12:30Pm - 3:00PM - Wrecking Ball Hold

3:00Pm - 6:00PM - Atlas Stones Series

6:00pm - 6:45pm - Awards Ceremony

8:00pm - 11:00pm: Athlete/Staff - After Party & Dinner