Oh Baby! Expo

press release: It's a one stop shop for all things baby! Whether you're looking to get pregnant and start a family, adopt, or already are a parent, this event is for you! Tons of freebies and sampling and everything you'll need to be the best parent ever! Doors open at 11a

Vendors at Baby Expo:

  • Unity Point Health - Meriter
  • Funny Faces Face Painting
  • Pop Art
  • Molly Mo Photography
  • Satara
  • Fit4Mom - Harbor Athletic Club
  • Candle Co.
  • and more!

Adult General Admission: $10; Children ages 10+: $4; Children ages 9 and under are free. Parking $7. Ticket prices WILL increase the day of to $18/adults and $8/children. Ages 9 and under are free.

Presented by UnityPoint Health - Meriter and Discover Merieter and Discover Family Chiropractic. 

Alliant Energy Center 1919 Energy Center Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53713 View Map
608-831-1051
