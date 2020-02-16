Oh Baby! Expo
Alliant Energy Center 1919 Energy Center Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release: It's a one stop shop for all things baby! Whether you're looking to get pregnant and start a family, adopt, or already are a parent, this event is for you! Tons of freebies and sampling and everything you'll need to be the best parent ever! Doors open at 11a
Vendors at Baby Expo:
- Unity Point Health - Meriter
- Funny Faces Face Painting
- Pop Art
- Molly Mo Photography
- Satara
- Fit4Mom - Harbor Athletic Club
- Candle Co.
- and more!
Adult General Admission: $10; Children ages 10+: $4; Children ages 9 and under are free. Parking $7. Ticket prices WILL increase the day of to $18/adults and $8/children. Ages 9 and under are free.
Presented by UnityPoint Health - Meriter and Discover Merieter and Discover Family Chiropractic.