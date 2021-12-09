ONLINE: Oh Behave! Your Crane Antics Questions Demystified

media release: International Crane Foundation talk.

Have you ever wondered what cranes are thinking when you observe them? Cranes are known for their charisma, and they don’t shy away from showing how they feel. Across the globe, cranes yield amazing behaviors during both the breeding and nonbreeding seasons, and some of these displays allow them to communicate with their mates, other cranes and encroaching predators. In this discussion, North America Programs Senior Manager Anne Lacy and Interpretive Digital Media Assistant Hannah Jones will dive into the secrets of crane behavior, both familiar and obscure, and equip you with the field skills to decipher for yourself!