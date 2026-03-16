× Expand Hunter Radke Photography Cherry LaTarte and a blue wrap. Cherry LaTarte

media release: Crucible Madison and Cheshire Cat Comedy present Oh, My! A Stand-Up + Burlesque Variety Show. Featuring hilarious and saucy acts from across the Midwest!

With performances by: Leslie Mitchell, Cherry LaTarte, Andrew Rynning, Will Pascuzzi, special guests!

Hosted by:Aris Awes

Tickets are $15 on Eventbrite, $20 day of show. No extra fees! SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1394612422439581

For ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we recommend arriving when doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime to have your pick of seats. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.