media release: Crucible Madison and Cheshire Cat Comedy present Oh, My! A Stand-Up + Burlesque Variety Show featuring hilarious and saucy acts from across the Midwest!

Followed at 9pm by Video Rewind dance night DJed by Nick Nice.

With performances by: Plezher, Justin Leon, Mo B, Gemini the Savage

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Tickets are $15 on Eventbrite, $20 day of show. No extra fees! SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1071846071303900/

For ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we recommend arriving when doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime to have your pick of seats. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.