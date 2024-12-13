× Expand Nightengale-Photography A close-up of Dionysia. Dionysia

media release: On December 13, Crucible Madison and Cheshire Cat Comedy present "Oh, My!": a comedy variety spectacle where multitalented performers showcase everything from rap to stand-up to state championship-winning yo-yo tricks. Don't miss this frighteningly talented lineup lighting up the stage for an extra memorable Friday the Thirteenth!

Followed at 9pm by Video Rewind dance night DJed by Nick Nice.

Headlined by JAMIE SHRINER: Jamie Shriner is what would happen if Bo Burnham and Jenna Marbles were cryogenically frozen together in a pair of cat lady glasses. A former theatre kid, current queer, deaf, & mentally ill gig-worker, Jamie uses humorous original songs to discuss her hearing loss and mental illness, as well as her struggles with body image, womanhood, and being queer in conservative Indiana where she grew up.

Jamie was named Best of the Fest at Big Pine Comedy Festival and is a regular feature at Zanies and Laugh Factory Chicago. The host and producer of Chicago Underground Comedy has opened for the likes of Beth Stelling, Randy Feltface, and Chrissy Chlapecka, and is a former Features Contributor for The Onion.

With performances by: Dionysia, Beckett Kenny, Chelby Morgan

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Tickets are $15 on Eventbrite, $20 day of show. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1744338866366670/

For ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we recommend arriving when doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime to have your pick of seats. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.