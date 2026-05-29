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media release: Crucible Madison and Cheshire Cat Comedy present Oh, My! A Stand-Up + Burlesque Variety Show. Our 2026 Pride edition celebrates queer acts from across the Midwest!

With performances by: Michael Kittelson, Lola Mischief, Emily Ogle, Jessica Mance

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Tickets are $15 on Eventbrite, $20 day of show. No extra fees! SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1230384415975346

For ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we recommend arriving when doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime to have your pick of seats. Per venue rules, you must present an ID at check-in. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.