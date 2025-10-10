× Expand courtesy Cocoa Pearlesque A close-up of Cocoa Pearlesque. Cocoa Pearlesque

media release: Crucible Madison and Cheshire Cat Comedy present Oh, My! A Stand-Up + Burlesque Variety Show! Featuring hilarious and saucy acts from all across the Midwest.

With performances by:

Cocoa Pearlesque (Burlesque Gotz Skillz)

DJ Rybski (Zanies)

Sam Biru (JFL New Faces)

Maeve Devitt (Laugh Factory)

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser (Winner of Madison's Funniest Comic Competition 2025)

Tickets are $15 on Eventbrite, $20 day of show. No extra fees! SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1029975982616635

For ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we recommend arriving when doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime to have your pick of seats. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.