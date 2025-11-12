× Expand Bold Photos Neimo Cristal and the cat God. Neimo Cristal and the cat God.

media release: Crucible Madison and Cheshire Cat Comedy present Oh, My! A Stand-Up + Burlesque Variety Show! Featuring hilarious and saucy acts from all across the Midwest including stand-up, musical comedy, jaw-dropping contortionism, and a burlesque number involving a cat named God.

With performances by: Neimo Cristal & God, Jamie Shriner, Rebecca Jaffe, Ryan Graham

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Tickets are $15 on Eventbrite, $20 day of show. No extra fees! SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1015804823953441

For ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we recommend arriving when doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime to have your pick of seats. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.