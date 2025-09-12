× Expand courtesy Heather Havok and Helena Havok Heather Havok, left, and Helena Havok on stage. Heather Havok, left, and Helena Havok.

media release:Crucible Madison and Cheshire Cat Comedy present Oh, My! A Stand-Up + Burlesque Variety Show -- featuring hilarious and saucy acts from all across the Midwest.

With performances by: Helena & Heather Havok, Christine Ferrera, Scott Green, Josh Fred

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Tickets are $15 on Eventbrite, $20 day of show. No extra fees! SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1805454616731685

For ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we recommend arriving when doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime to have your pick of seats. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.