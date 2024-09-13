× Expand Josh Madsen A close-up of Dan Bacula. Dan Bacula

media release: On September 13, Crucible Madison and Cheshire Cat Comedy present "Oh, My!": a comedy variety spectacle where multitalented performers showcase everything from rap to stand-up to state championship-winning yo-yo tricks. Don't miss this frighteningly talented lineup lighting up the stage for an extra memorable Friday the Thirteenth!

Followed at 9pm by '80s Rewind dance night DJed by Nick Nice.

Headlined by DAN BACULA:

Dan Bacula started performing comedy in Madison n 2014. Since then, he has appeared extensively at Comedy on State, hosting for Michelle Wolf, Dan Cummins, and Roy Wood Jr.. He has performed in bars, clubs, and bowling alleys in both Wisconsin and Minnesota, including at the Milwaukee Comedy Festival in 2023. Dan’s comedy regularly follows illogical premises to their logical conclusions. He is a husband and father who lives in North Mankato, Minnesota, where he enjoys spending time with his wife, children, dog, therapist, psychiatrist, and the staff of the local record store.

----------

Performances by:

Dan Bacula (stand-up)

Vivian Lark (burlesque, vocals)

Craig Smith (stand-up, rap)

Matthew Mandli (stand-up, yo-yo)

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Tickets are $15 on Eventbrite, $20 day of show. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

For ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we recommend arriving when doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime to have your pick of seats. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.