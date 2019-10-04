Oh So Pretty
press release: Oh So Pretty: A Pop-Up Art Show
Group show with new artwork by Dianne Soffa, Tom Kovacich, Laurel Lee, Jennifer Anne, Andy Mayhall, Sonia Valle and Steve Hearst.
5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Gallery Night, Friday, October 4, 2019
Free event
Contact mkfomfa1998@gmail.com
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
