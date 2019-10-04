Oh So Pretty

to Google Calendar - Oh So Pretty - 2019-10-04 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Oh So Pretty - 2019-10-04 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Oh So Pretty - 2019-10-04 17:30:00 iCalendar - Oh So Pretty - 2019-10-04 17:30:00

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Oh So Pretty: A Pop-Up Art Show

Group show with new artwork by Dianne Soffa, Tom Kovacich, Laurel Lee, Jennifer Anne, Andy Mayhall, Sonia Valle and Steve Hearst.

5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Gallery Night, Friday, October 4, 2019

Art In Gallery, 1444 East Washington Avenue, Madison WI

Free event

Contact mkfomfa1998@gmail.com

Info

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Art Exhibits & Events
608-535-9976
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Oh So Pretty - 2019-10-04 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Oh So Pretty - 2019-10-04 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Oh So Pretty - 2019-10-04 17:30:00 iCalendar - Oh So Pretty - 2019-10-04 17:30:00