press release: OHMME is an experiment in voice and sound by Sima Cunningham and Macie Stewart. They joined forces in 2014, inspired by the free improvisational music scene in Chicago, and influenced by folk and avant-garde rock. Their combined vocal and musical talents yield an

incredible dichotomy of harmony and chaos that leaves the audience wanting more. OHMME has been compared to PJ Harvey, Nirvana, and Kate Bush, but their innate chemistry creates

something uniquely satisfying and wholly different from their predecessors.