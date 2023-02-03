media release: Join the UW Department of German, Nordic and Slavic+ for the 2023 Ojibwe Winter Games @UW-Madison! The Lac du Flambeau Ojibwe Winter Games celebrate and sustain traditional winter sports. Founder and educator Wayne Valliere and associates will bring the games of snow snake, hoop and spear, and atlatl to the shores of Lake Mendota for all who wish to learn and play. This event is free and open to the public, but donations for the Lac du Flambeau Public School are welcome. 3 pm until sundown. Opening welcome: Mendota Room, Dejope Hall; games on the Dejope Hall lawn or Lake Mendota.