press release: Join The OK Factor as they celebrate the holidays with traditional carols, seasonal songs, and original arrangements of holiday favorites. Enjoy the sounds of the season in a new and unique arrangement while you spend an evening immersed in the spirit of the holidays with your friends, family, and loved ones.

Playful and unexpected, new-classical crossover duo The OK Factor writes and performs folk-inspired music influenced by multiple genres, with an artistry that reveals their classical training. Cellist Olivia Diercks and violinist Karla Colahan find great joy in defying expectations and delivering an experience outside of what audiences anticipate from a cello and violin combo. Organic and genuine, their original compositions feel both comfortingly familiar and uniquely fresh, and have been described as “genre-bending” (Julie Amacher, MPR) and “pure magic” (Wausau Pilot & Review). The ease with which they write and perform and their passion for educational outreach has caught the attention of the Minnesota music community in which they live and work, bringing them success on stages such as The Cedar Cultural Center, as frequent featured artists with Minnesota Public Radio, and as finalists for the McKnight Fellowships for Musicians in 2018. Olivia and Karla invite audiences to explore music and cultivate a curiosity about its role in their lives.