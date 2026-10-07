The OK Factor & Jaerv

media release: Jaerv & The OK Factor Present Free Swedish & American Roots Music Workshops & Concert

First Presbyterian Church, 17 N Jackson St, Janesville, WI 53548

We are delighted to be back in Janesville this year! Join us for two, free workshop sessions, where we will teach traditional Scandinavian tunes/arrangements, to be performed alongside Jaerv + The OK Factor at the performance on Saturday, 10/10! Workshops are open to any and all vocalists and instrumentalists (vocal and instrumental will rehearse and perform separately); all instruments, vocal parts, ages and abilities are welcome!

The schedule is as follows:

Friday 10/09

4:30pm - 5:30pm | Choir and instrumental workshops - all instruments, vocal parts, ages and abilities welcome!

*a light snack will be provided to participants

Saturday 10/10

1:30pm - 3:30pm | Choir and instrumental workshops - all instruments, vocal parts, ages and abilities welcome!

*a light snack will be provided to participants

4:00pm - Free performance at First Presbyterian Church

An international collaboration of nearly ten years has yielded four tours in Sweden, seven tours in the US, and an endless amount of coffee. Oh, and two albums of music, including their first studio album, A Way Forward, available worldwide on October 16.

The nine-track release from Swedish folk quintet, Jaerv, and American new-classical crossover duo, The OK Factor, includes six tracks of original music composed by the band members, two sets of traditional Swedish tunes, one cover of Anaïs Mitchell’s “Real World,” and a veritable symphony of instruments from fiddle and cello to Swedish nyckelharpa, guitars (six-string, twelve-string, electric, bass), flutes, sax, even pump organ, in addition to a menagerie of percussion Not to mention, the signature sound of Jaerv in the baritone voice of Markus Gustavsson, 5-part vocals, and a moment where all seven sing together. It’s clear that the two bands keep one foot rooted in tradition, while the other is eagerly a step ahead.

The album’s opening sparkles with an ode to cellist Olivia Diercks’ daughter, Lily (“Lily’s Polska”), setting a tone for the album that paints a sonic portrait of pure love — for folk music, the music of the people, and the music that brings us back to our people. “Kruspolskan” is a set of two slängpolskas from southern Sweden, near where the members of Jaerv make their homes. The music drives forward with a playful intensity and lyrics in Swedish that herald a teasing warning: I will not coax you, even though you are sweet and pretty. If you don't say yes I might go and find someone else. “AmSwede Jam” has history — it’s been waiting in the personal collection of Harald Nilsson’s compositions for the right moment: a pre-soundcheck impromptu jam session at the American Swedish Institute in 2023. A party from the first note, it feels like those sweet moments of greeting dear friends after a long time apart. “Polska från Orsa” drags us willingly back to the baroque period, a dramatic juxtaposition of intricate percussion and simplicity in form that brings a breath of fresh air between the pulsing orchestrations on either side.

The centerpiece of the album, “Nocturne” is almost startling in its mood, written by Swedish percussionist and composer, Tobias Hedlund with lyric support from Sofia Kunze. Speaking to the nature of our world today — divided, polarized, in conflict — “Nocturne”, led by Markus Gustavsson on vocals, invites us to find our way forward with love, grace, and gratitude, toward one another and ourselves (visit the band’s digital liner notes for lyrics and translations).

An intentional choice for the album, the supergroup’s rendition of American singer-songwriter and musician Anaïs Mitchell’s “Real World” is a further nod to the album title; finding your way forward in the world is unique to all of us. For Jaerv & The OK Factor, it’s the feeling of instruments under fingers, energy in the same room, meals shared — bringing their full, real, human selves to the collaboration and leaving it all on the table.

Two original polskas push us forward toward the end, the first (“Polska från Olskroken”) a mirror of modern life and the endless, busy traffic in Olskroken, a neighborhood in Gothenburg, Sweden. It leads right into “K’s Polska”, an exploration of writing a Swedish uneven polska by American violinist Karla Peters that feels more like a standing on the edge of a cliff overlooking the crashing waves of the wild Atlantic than the exercise that inspired it.

The album finishes with a tune that you can’t help but smile at. If you hear the bands play live, you’ll likely leave with Swedish flautist Joel Hagen’s tune spinning around in your head, thinking about your next trip to Duluth, MN for the chicken and waffles at the top of the city’s spinning restaurant, Harbor 360 (“Duluth”), a favorite memory of the supergroup.

A Way Forward was recorded in Gothenburg, Sweden, in June of 2026 under the impeccable direction of Swedish multi-instrumentalist and sound engineer, Anders Bergsten.

Full of driving melodies and lush harmonies, A Way Forward invokes a tangible joy that can't wait to be shared.