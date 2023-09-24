media release: On this International Beer Day, dear Madison, Wisconsin, we at Historic Breese Stevens Field would like to present you with your newest annual tradition: Oktoberfest at Breese Stevens Field, presented by Zimbrick Volkswagen of Middleton.

Nothing quite says Oktoberfest like late-September day, enjoying the pitch at Breese Stevens Field. The smooth sounds of Keith Stras & Polka Confetti will grace the ears of all for the duration of the festival, starting promptly when gates open at 1 PM. Surrounding Polka Confetti is a Wunderland of Entertainment, food, ales, competitions, MAGIC by the incomparable Matthew Teague (Penn & Teller’s Fool Us), Dan Kirk “The Juggler with the Yellow Shoes”, and more! Oktoberfest at Breese Stevens Field will close with an Unbelievable Demonstration of Unworldly Strength by Strongman Tulga (America’s Got Talent, Britain's Got Talent)!

Gates for the event will open at 1 p.m. for our exclusive Ehrengäst ticket purchasers. General admission to the festival will begin at the strike of 2 PM (CST) and the festivities will end when the clock strikes the hour of six. Oktoberfest at Breese Stevens Field is presented by Zimbrick Volkswagen of Middleton.

Gästfreund (General Admission) tickets for Oktoberfest at Breese Stevens Field are $20 for all gästfreund ages 12 and up, while kids five and under are free with a paying adult. All minors must be accompanied by a paying adult at all times.

Ehrengäst tickets are $95 and include the following:

15oz. Das Boot with Futol Whiskey Stones

Oktoberfest Hat

12 tickets for 4oz. beer samples

One hour priority access with free access to ax throwing, hau den lukas, wail the nail, and other games. (Some games subject to small fee beginning at 2 PM)

Exclusive pour from the Keg of Destiny

Private access to pretzel necklace making craft station

Front row seats for Strongman Tulga performance.

Exclusive access to climate controlled Ehrengäst Lounge with private restrooms

“We are extremely excited to expand upon local traditions and bring Oktoberfest, presented by Zimbrick Volkswagen of Middleton, back to Downtown Madison and Historic Breese Stevens Field,” says Big Top Events General Manager Tristan Straub. “We have really amped up the entertainment for this one with an incredible demonstration by Strongman Tulga, Magician Matthew Teague, Polka Confetti, Dan Kirk Juggling, Hau Den Lukas, Axe Throwing, Yodeling, Masskrugstemmen, Schnitzel, Beer, Pretzels, and More!”

Tickets for Oktoberfest at Breese Stevens Field, presented by Zimbrick Volkswagen of Middleton, go on sale at 12 PM (CST) (a nod to the ceremonial tapping of the first Oktoberfest Keg by the Lord Mayor of Munich) on International Beer Day, Friday, August 4, 2023.

For more information and to secure your tickets whilst they last, go to breesestevensfield.com or check the events section of our Facebook pages for developing news about Oktoberfest at Breese Stevens Field at 1 PM (CST) on September 24, 2023.

Head to www.BreeseStevensField.com, sign up for our email list, and follow Breese Stevens Field on all social media platforms for event updates and ticket purchases.