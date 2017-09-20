Oktoberfest

press release: Enjoy Wisconsin Brewing Company's cold brews, great food from Hy-Vee and Quivey's Grove, live music by the Greg Anderson Polka Band, along with authentic Swiss yodeling. Each ticket includes one meal and one drink. Proceeds benefit the Verona Road Business Coalition. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door. Available at Fitchburg City Hall, Oak Bank & Hy-Vee.