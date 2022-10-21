Oktoberfest
Hope & a Future 3440 S. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53719
media release: Hope & A Future Oktoberfest! Campfire, drinks, and live polka music by The Big Squeezey. This is an outdoor event so dress for the weather!
Time: 6:00 pm- 8:00 PM
DATE: Friday, October 21, 2022
Location: Hope & A Future - 3440 S High Point Rd, Madison, WI 53719
Cover Charge/price: Free! Be prepared to tip the band
Website: https://hopeandafutureinc.
Hope & a Future 3440 S. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53719
