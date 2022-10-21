Oktoberfest

Hope & a Future 3440 S. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53719

media release: Hope & A Future Oktoberfest! Campfire, drinks, and live polka music by The Big Squeezey.  This is an outdoor event so dress for the weather!

Time:  6:00 pm- 8:00 PM

DATE:  Friday, October 21, 2022

Location:  Hope & A Future - 3440 S High Point Rd, Madison, WI 53719   

Cover Charge/price:  Free!  Be prepared to tip the band

Website:   https://hopeandafutureinc.org/. Phone:  608.831.0243

Special Events
Music
608-422-5500
