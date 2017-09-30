press release: Lake Lawn Resort is bringing Germany to Delevan, Wisconsin with an authentic Oktoberfest celebration Saturday, September 30. From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., guests can enjoy a variety of Bavarian festival foods, live entertainment, and of course, beer.

Admission is $10 per person and includes samples of German, seasonal and craft beer varieties. The a la carte Bavarian Concessions offer a taste of Germany’s traditional festival foods such as grilled bratwurst with caraway sauerkraut served on a pretzel bun, warm Bavarian pretzels served with beer mustard and black forest cake.

Also, the Twin Lakes Trio Polka Band will get the crowd moving with the quirky sounds of the

accordion. Lake Lawn invites attendees to adorn themselves with their most authentic lederhosen and dirndl attire before hitting the dance floor.

Attendees must be 21 years and older. An I.D. check and wristband are required to purchase alcoholic beverages. For more information, call 262.728.7950 or visit LakeLawnResort.com.