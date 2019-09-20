press release: Milwaukee Brewing Company and Glass + Griddle are hosting their inaugural Oktoberfest celebration Friday, September 20, through Sunday, September 22, at their 9th Street Brewery location. The weekend-long event will replicate the feeling of an authentic Bavarian Oktoberfest with festivities taking place in a large tent and beer garden. The festival will feature drink packages, polka bands, German-style food and beer, and traditional drinking games.

The festival kicks off on Friday with music from Ray Koncar and the Boys, a Joliet, Illinois based polka band, playing from 7:30-10:30. On Saturday the party gets started at 10:00am with traditional Bavarian music from the infamous Johnny Wagner Band playing until noon. The Polka King himself, Chad Przybylski (and His Polka Rhythms), will take the stage from 1:00-5:00pm. Fan favorites Edelweiss will close out the night from 6:00-10:00pm. On Sunday the music takes a break for the noon football game to cheer on the Green & Gold. Don’t miss the United Donauschwaben of Milwaukee Dancers at 3:15pm who will perform traditional Donauschwaben dance. Power-polka band, the Squeezettes take the stage from 4:00-7:00pm to close out the festival.

In addition to music and cultural performances, guests will be entertained by German drinking games such as Hammerschlagen and Masskrugstemmen (stein holding).

All of the classic dishes one would expect to find at an Oktoberfest event will be available: bratwurst, pork schnitzel sandwiches, potato salad, potato pancakes and pretzels, as well as some German favorites like currywurst and knockwurst. A vegetarian-friendly play on the favorite late night snack, doner kebab, will be available as well. Islands of Brilliance, a local non-profit that supports experiential learning for young people on the autism spectrum, will be on site selling pretzel necklaces with all proceeds benefiting IoB.

The beer selection will feature year-round staple, Golden Lager, seasonal favorite, Oktoberfest, and three beers brewed in honor of the Oktoberfest celebration: a hefeweizen, dunkel lager, and radler. The festival will also celebrate the return of an MKE classic: barrel aged Doppelvision Doppelbock. For the non-beer drinkers, the beer garden bar will feature German liquors and drinks. Drink packages can be purchased at https://mkebrewing.com/oktoberfestfestival/

Milwaukee Brewing Company’s First Annual Oktoberfest is sponsored by Husch Blackwell, Milwaukee’s premiere full-service law firm, Milwaukee Pretzel Company, Brilliant DPI and Piranha Promotions.

About Milwaukee Brewing Company – Milwaukee Brewing Company is a craft brewery located in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin founded on the principles of crafting and creating beers using the best local ingredients and suppliers in a sustainable, creative, and innovative environment. With a state-of-the-art brew system, Milwaukee Brewing Company’s Destination Brewery and Taproom uses technology for energy efficiency, consistency in the brewing process, safety and a waterfall of data to continuously improve quality.

About Glass + Griddle - Glass + Griddle is Milwaukee’s newest beer hall experience featuring creative eats and a full lineup of Milwaukee Brewing Company beer. The staff at Glass + Griddle is excited to serve everyone from a party of two to your entire group of family and friends. Glass + Griddle is managed by F Street Hospitality which operates a unique collection of inspired dining and entertainment destinations. Always striving to be better, F Street Hospitality has created a unique version of modern hospitality by elevating food offerings and quality of service.