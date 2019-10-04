press release: The 10th annual Milwaukee Oktoberfest will be held in Pere Marquette Park from Friday, Oct. 4 through Sunday, Oct. 6.

Presented by the Milwaukee County Parks, Swarmm Events and Leinenkugel’s Oktoberfest, Milwaukee Oktoberfest will feature German Food from Milwaukee Brat House and Milwaukee Pretzel Company and local Oktoberfest beer from Leinenkugel’s, Sprecher and Lakefront Brewery. Hofbrau, Hacker Pschorr and Paulaner German beers will also be poured at the event. Free Beer will be poured out at 5pm on Friday in Pere Marquette Park to kick off the festivities.

Milwaukee Oktoberfest will feature a brat-eating contest, a Miss Oktoberfest competition and a wiener dog show along with other local vendors. Festival-goers can also enjoy live polka music with performances by The Squeezettes, The Polka Floyd Show, Jeff Winard Band, Austrian Express, and The Mike Schneider Band. Other bands to include Jake Williams, Jon Hintz and The Toys.

Milwaukee Oktoberfest is free and open to the public. The hours for Milwaukee Oktoberfest are as follows: Friday, Oct. 4: 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. ; Saturday, Oct. 5: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 6: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Photos from last year’s event available here: PHOTOS

For more information on Milwaukee Oktoberfest, visit www.milwaukeeoktoberfest.com.