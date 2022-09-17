media release: 2022 Oktoberfest Ride for Arthritis: Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Funk's Pub, Fitchburg

Don't miss this year's inaugural fundraising event. It's easy to participate.

Pick the distance that suits you best! 100K, 50K, 25K Beginner Ride or 5K Family Ride and enjoy the beautiful Wisconsin fall scenery while raising funds to support our local Camp M.A.S.H. (Make Arthritis Stop Hurting) for children in WI suffering from juvenile arthritis as well as our research initiatives and adult arthritis programs. After the ride, enjoy beverages, food, live music, and raffles at Funk's Pub!

Be part of honoring the 60 million Americans battling arthritis.

Register for Oktoberfest Ride for Arthritis as an individual or team.

Raise funds to reach your goal and beyond!

Recruit friends and family to join your team!

Don't want to ride? Volunteer!

Whether you’re an arthritis warrior yourself or care about someone who is, sign up and raise funds for Arthritis!

100k: $85 without Jersey / $170 includes Oktoberfest Jersey until 12:00 a.m. on July 18; $100 without Jersey / $185 includes Oktoberfest Jersey Day of Event

50k: $75 without Jersey / $160 includes Oktoberfest Jersey until 12:00 a.m. on July 18; $85 without Jersey / $170 includes Oktoberfest Jersey day of Event

25k: $40 without Jersey / $125 includes Oktoberfest Jersey until 12:00 a.m. on July 18; $50 without Jersey / $135 includes Oktoberfest Jersey day of Event

5k: $30 without Jersey / $115 includes Oktoberfest Jersey until 12:00 a.m. on July 18; $40 without Jersey / $125 includes Oktoberfest Jersey day of Event

Post Party Only: $25 without Jersey; $110 includes Oktoberfest Jersey

For help or more information about 2022 Oktoberfest Ride for Arthritis - Fitchburg, WI email speterson@arthritis.org, or call 608-239-4773.