Oktoberfest Ride

Tomorrow's Hope benefit bike rides, starting 9:30 or 10:30 am, 9/28, Tyranena Brewing Company, Lake Mills; post-ride party with music by Cajun Strangers 1 pm, Ryan McGrath Band 4 pm, Frogwater 7 pm. $55. oktoberfestbikeride.com

press release: This charity fun ride has two routes (50 or 25 miles) passing through the beautiful Jefferson County area. All of our routes begin and end at the same point: Tyranena Brewing Company in Lake Mills, Wisconsin.

SAG support and rest areas with snacks, restrooms and refreshments also provided during the ride. Each participant receives a commemorative T-shirt, two drink tickets for beer, soda or bottled water and a ticket for a complete dinner.

Free tours of the brewery will be offered in the afternoon, when riders have returned from routes.

After the ride, participants and spectators are invited to enjoy live music performances from 1 to 10 pm.