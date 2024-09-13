Oktoberfest
to
Working Draft Beer Company 1129 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Join Working Draft for our Oktoberfest 2024! We will have a Biergarten, special glassware (a WDBC Boot!!!), yard games, food, and more all weekend!
FRIDAY:
- Festbier release and tapping at noon
- Stackenblochen Marzen-style Oktoberfest release and Das Boot Toast at 5:30
- German sausage plates with sides from Stalzy’s Deli
Saturday:
- Treberwurst service 12-8 and sides from Stalzy’s Deli
- Mike Schneider Polka Band 5-8
Sunday:
- Beer-mosas
- Stein holding competition at 2pm!
- German sausage plates with sides from Stalzy’s Deli
We’ll be playing Hammerschlagen and Stackenblochen (giant Jenga) all weekend long in the biergarten. And don’t worry, we’ll have the UW-’Bama, Green Bay Packer, and Milwaukee Brewers games on in the taproom.
There is no cover charge, so people can listen to music and play some games without paying.