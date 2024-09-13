Oktoberfest

Working Draft Beer Company 1129 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Join Working Draft for our Oktoberfest 2024! We will have a Biergarten, special glassware (a WDBC Boot!!!), yard games, food, and more all weekend!

FRIDAY:

- Festbier release and tapping at noon

- Stackenblochen Marzen-style Oktoberfest release and Das Boot Toast at 5:30

- German sausage plates with sides from Stalzy’s Deli

Saturday:

- Treberwurst service 12-8 and sides from Stalzy’s Deli

- Mike Schneider Polka Band 5-8

Sunday:

- Beer-mosas

- Stein holding competition at 2pm!

- German sausage plates with sides from Stalzy’s Deli

We’ll be playing Hammerschlagen and Stackenblochen (giant Jenga) all weekend long in the biergarten. And don’t worry, we’ll have the UW-’Bama, Green Bay Packer, and Milwaukee Brewers games on in the taproom.

There is no cover charge, so people can listen to music and play some games without paying.

