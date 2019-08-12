press release: The Olbrich Garden Club meets for a noon potluck on 8/12/19 at Olbrich Gardens. The program: Green Choices for Gardening, Food, and Recycling. Let’s think like the planet about composting, worms, pests, and more. Presenter Lance Green is a lifelong gardener and environmentalist who serves on the sustainable Madison Committee and the Friends of Starkweather Creek Board. There will be an open discussion about making earth-friendly choices in the garden, kitchen and home. Free, but prefer RSVP for non-members @608.231.1632 or vmzwickey@yahoo.com.