press release: Olbrich Garden Club Lunch meeting: noon, July 11 at Olbrich Gardens

Program: “Gardening with Hummingbirds” with hummingbird experts Kathi Johnson Rock and Dr. Michael Rock. They will tell us what native and other plants will attract them in your garden.

Free, guests welcome. RSVP preferred - text/call VirginiaZwickey 608.576.1413.

Bring your own lunch & beverage.