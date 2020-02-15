Olbrich Gardens Open House

press release:

It’s a new year. A new decade. Time to reset, refresh, and do things differently. We’re going back to the basics - considering what’s truly important, what we value, and the mark we want to leave (or not leave) on the world.

This year, the Gardens’ staff is excited to introduce ELEMENTS – Earth, Water, Air, Fire – as our first annual garden-wide theme. Each year, the annual theme will create new ways for the public to engage with our outdoor gardens, Bolz Conservatory, classes and workshops, and programs and exhibits.

Expect to see our existing programs tied together in new ways, new programming that encourages community members from all walks of life to participate, and a brand new garden area begin to take form.

Join us for the official kick-off of Olbrich’s 2020 ELEMENTS theme at a FREE Open House on Saturday, February 15, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Festivities will include:

"Pour'n Yer Heart Out" - a fiery hot community iron pour on the Great Lawn, hosted by FeLion Studios, a local design/build sculpture studio specializing in cast iron art

Create your own custom "scratch tile" to be cast in iron during the pour (fee applies, while supplies last)

Live music in the Bolz Conservatory and sweet beats by DJ Boyfrrriend for the iron pour outside

Hands-on, all-ages activities throughout the day - make a mini kite, pot a plant, or create a colorful sun catcher

Purchase tasty treats from Batch Bakehouse as well as coffee and hot cocoa from Crescendo

Get a sneak peek of the 2020 Spring Flower Show and step inside Olbrich's new greenhouses and Frautschi Family Learning Center

Visit the brand new Orchid Escape exhibit in the Bolz Conservatory

Complete a family-friendly Scavenger Hunt in the outdoor gardens and Bolz Conservatory

For the full day's schedule along with information about parking and weather plans, click the button below.