Olbrich Gardens Public Meeting

media release: Olbrich is currently undergoing its first comprehensive master planning process in 25 years.

Broadly speaking, the goals of this process are to address aging infrastructure, explore potential garden expansion, and envision Olbrich's future - while at the same time addressing the needs of both a growing local community and tourism audience. The widely regarded landscape architecture firm Reed Hilderbrand was chosen through a competitive selection process to lead the design team and the project as a whole.

We are currently in the first phase of the project, focused on discovery. Throughout the fall, the design team conducted both virtual meetings and in-person visits with staff to better understand the site, define opportunities and constraints, and hear from stakeholder groups including Olbrich volunteers and Olbrich Botanical Society board members. Beginning in January, we will begin to broaden the scope of input to Olbrich members as well as the general public, so that the design team can also hear and learn from the community.

To that end, you are warmly invited to attend the first of three planned public meetings, held here at the Gardens on Thursday, January 22, at both noon and 6 p.m.

The noon and evening sessions will be identical, so please plan to attend whichever time works best for you. The meeting will start off with some introductory information, followed by an open workshop divided into stations on key topics with opportunities to provide input. Attendees are welcome to bring children - there will be a kids' area with coloring sheets and light snacks provided.

A registration link for the meeting will be available and shared via email and social media in early January. Registration is not required to attend the meeting, but is appreciated. In the meantime, I encourage you to visit the project page on our website, where we will we share updates on the process as well as meeting materials over the coming months.