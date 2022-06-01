Olbrich Gardens Royal Thai Pavilion Condition Assessment

media release: A virtual public information meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., June 1, 2022, via Zoom. Registration prior is required.

June 1, 2022 Public Information Meeting Registration

InSite Consulting Architects was selected to prepare a condition assessment report pdf and construction documents to inform the roof repair. InSite conducted a survey of the roof materials, the structural framing members, and the decorative finishes and determined that the roof was in critical condition. In addition, InSite found that the decorative finishes required repair. A Public Information Meeting is being scheduled for June 1 to share the findings of the report and the plan to complete the repairs.

Project Overview

The Royal Thai Pavilion, located in Olbrich Botanical Gardens at 3330 Atwood Avenue in Madison, Wisconsin was fabricated in Thailand using traditional construction techniques and materials. The pavilion was a gift to the University of Wisconsin – Madison from the Thai Government and the Thai Chapter of the Wisconsin Alumni Association. The pavilion was constructed in Thailand and then shipped to Wisconsin to be reconstructed by Thai artisans at Olbrich Botanical Gardens in September of 2001. The pavilion is constructed of plantation-grown teak without the use of nails or screws. The structure is 40 feet long, 22 feet wide and 30 feet high. The structure of the pavilion is in excellent condition; however, the architectural finishes have deteriorated since the construction of the pavilion. The roof ridge caps and flashing details are in poor condition and require replacement.

The City and Olbrich Botanical Gardens would like to understand the best way to make repairs to the structure and are commissioning a report to be completed by a consultant. The purpose of the Olbrich Botanical Gardens Royal Thai Pavilion Condition Assessment and Repair Report project is to assess the condition and prioritize repairs for the pavilion structure and finish materials with specific interest in developing a plan to repair the roof system using methods that retain traditional Thai construction techniques.