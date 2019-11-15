Olbrich Gardens Tour

press release: With construction nearing completion, now is your chance to get the first look at Olbrich's brand new Frautschi Family Learning Center and greenhouses! RSVP for one of our FREE public tours to learn about these exciting new spaces and how they will help advance Olbrich's mission and programming for years to come.

Dates & times offered:

Friday, Nov. 15 | 3 - 3:45 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16 | 9:15 - 10 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 22 | 3 - 3:45 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23 | 9:15 - 10 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 13 | 3 - 3:45 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14 | 9:15 - 10 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 20 | 3 - 3:45 p.m.

The Learning Center will be the first ever dedicated space for learning in Olbrich's history, with three modular indoor classrooms and one outdoor classroom. The space and energy efficient greenhouse will enable our staff and volunteers to grow 10,000 additional plants per year and provide better care for our vast collection of over 750 unique orchid specimens.

At the end of the tour, you'll walk away with more info on the project, as well as how you can support it as the campaign comes to a close.

Want to lend your support now? You can make an online donation to the project here!

A few things to note:

Expect the tour to last approximately 45 minutes

Please wear closed-toed shoes for the tour

As construction is still ongoing, we cannot guarantee that all areas included on this tour will be wheelchair accessible

Questions? Contact Joe Vande Slunt, Director of Development, at jvandeslunt@cityofmadison.com or 608-246-4583.