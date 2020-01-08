Old Befana

(past pick) Local troubadour Ken Lonnquist’s nondenominational holiday musical is loosely based on the Italian legend of La Befana, the “Christmas Witch,” who fills shoes with presents and candy, and sweeps away the year’s problems with a broom. Over the years, the show has featured many prominent musicians and artists delivering a message of peace, a message that is needed now more than ever.

This year's cast: Marcy Weiland, Joe Thompson, Jeanne Bindley, Natalie Popp, Joanne Schilling and Ken Lonnquist.